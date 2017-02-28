Former TimeOut mascot pleads not guilty to groping charges

DéAndre Jean-Pierre, who once played the role of Fresno State mascot TimeOut, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Fresno Superior Court to misdemeanor groping charges involving five victims.
After entering his plea, Jean-Pierre, whose name is also spelled Deandre JeanPierre in court records, was ordered to return to court on March 21 for a status hearing. His trial is tentatively scheduled to begin April 6.
A criminal complaint charges Jean-Pierre, 23, with five counts of sexual battery. If convicted, he faces time in jail and could be required to register as a sex offender, prosecutors say.
Police say the incidents happened over a three-month period near the Fresno State campus.
Jean-Pierre, whom prosecutors identify as a Fresno State student, was arrested Dec. 2 at his apartment near the campus after police said one of the victims identified him. Since then, police have contacted other victims that were allegedly assaulted by him.
After his arrest in December, Jean-Pierre posted $1,000 bail and was released from the Fresno County Jail. On Tuesday, Superior Court Commissioner Heather Jones allowed Jean-Pierre to remain free on bail.
Fresno State has said that Jean-Pierre is studying communications and theater arts, and was one of four students who performed the role of TimeOut. He came to Fresno State after graduating from Fresno High in 2011, the university said.
Jean-Pierre has a record of prior arrests.
In December 2013, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. Under a conditional sentence, Jean-Pierre was told that if he had no more arrests for four months, he could withdraw his no-contest plea and his case would be dismissed. In April 2014, a judge dismissed his case.
In November 2016, Jean-Pierre was charged with driving with a revoked or suspended license, a misdemeanor. Fresno police cited him on Nov. 1 near Fulton Street and Olive Avenue. That case is pending the outcome of the alleged groping charges.
