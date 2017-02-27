Hanford police arrest suspect in credit union robbery despite attempt to hide

A Fresno man is under arrest in Hanford on suspicion of robbing a credit union, police said.
About 9:05 a.m. Monday, a silent alarm from the Educational Employees Credit Union credit in Hanford was activated.
As police were on the way, a description of a suspect went out. About 20 minutes later, an officer spotted someone apparently trying to hide behind a nearby business, police said.
Police detained Anthony Greenhill, 59, of Fresno. He was on felony probation for robbery and gun charges, police said.
But his clothing did not match the description of the suspect. That’s because he had shed the clothes he’d been wearing, police chief Parker Sever said.
Police found the stolen cash in his pocket and identified him as the suspect.
