Murder in downtown Fresno

Fresno County sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti explains what happened when deputies tried to pull over a man who then sped away, leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit through central Fresno Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez talks about a man who was taken into custody Tuesday, January 24, 2017. People say he was attempting to rob a credit union and briefly held an employee hostage with a knife to her throat.
Justin Joseph Silva of Fresno broke into the Tower District restaurant and set the Dec. 20, 2016, blaze, fire investigators say. He was arrested Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, on charges of arson and burglary.