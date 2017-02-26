Police: Man leaves behind gun as he flees officers in Visalia

A man was arrested after leaving behind a loaded gun and ammunition as he fled from officers in Visalia on Saturday night, said Visalia police Sgt. Damon Maurice.
Officers were patrolling the Motel 6 parking lot at 4645 W. Noble Ave. when they spotted Donnie Gomes acting suspiciously in a vehicle. Gomes ran from the officers when they approached him, allegedly leaving the handgun and ammunition, Maurice said.
Gomes was taken into custody a short time later and found to be in possession of burglary tools and meth, Maurice said.
Gomes was booked into the Tulare County Jail on suspicion of several felony charges and a probation violation.
