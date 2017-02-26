Woman injured after falling asleep at the wheel in Sanger

A woman crashed into a light pole in Sanger and was hurt after she said she fell asleep at the wheel early Sunday morning, the Sanger Police Department reported.
The woman was driving south when she ran through the intersection of Fairbanks and Lorena streets around 5:35 a.m., losing control and hitting the pole. She said she had worked all night and fell asleep while driving.
The woman was wearing her seatbelt, which prevented more serious injuries, police said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
