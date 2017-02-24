Three men arrested in home invasion robbery south of Fresno

Three men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of invading a home south of Fresno and robbing the occupants, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
Arrested were Miguel Soto, 23; Jose Soto, 20; and Clarence Clark, 22.
A family of five was asleep on Feb. 7 at 4 a.m. when three robbers broke into their home near the 3400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
The masked and armed robbers tied up the father and forced the mother and three children into another room, the sheriff’s office said.
The suspects fled the home with cash, guns and electronic devices, and the victims were not injured.
Detectives arrested the suspects in Fresno and Clovis, and seized six guns, ammunition, a large amount of cash, four pounds of marijuana and a quarter-pound of cocaine.
