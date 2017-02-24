FCC police warn campus about a registered sex offender at the library

Police at Fresno City College are warning students, faculty and staff to be on alert after someone reported that a registered sex offender may have sexually battered a female student Wednesday.
About 5:46 p.m., someone from the campus library reported an incident involving a Hispanic man in his 50s. The man was identified as Fidel Isaac Tafoya, police said.
Tafoya was not arrested due to the lack of evidence. However, police said he has been admonished to leave and not re-enter the college campus.
Police said he has a long history of sexual battery, other sexual offenses and was previously charged multiple times because of offenses committed at Fresno State. Tafoya is listed on California’s Megan’s Law sex offender website.
The incident remains under investigation. Police advised anyone who spots Tafoya on campus to immediately notify State Center Community College District Police at 559-244-5911.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
