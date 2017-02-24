Judge: Ex-Central High coach LeBeau can’t withdraw plea in DUI crash that killed boy

Former Central High School basketball coach Loren LeBeau can’t withdraw his no-contest plea that sent him to prison in connection with a drunken-driving crash that killed 7-year-old Donovan Maldonado in July 2012, a judge ruled Friday in Fresno County Superior Court.
Judge Alvin Harrell III’s decision means LeBeau, now 47, can’t get a new trial on felony manslaughter charges.
Harrell made his decision after reviewing stacks of court records and after listening to two hours of testimony on Feb. 9 from LeBeau’s former lawyer, Jeff Hammerschmidt, and arguments from prosecutor Robert Romanacce and Lebeau’s current lawyer, Roger Nuttall.
Nuttall told the judge that new evidence – a video that re-creates the deadly crash on Shepherd Avenue near Woodward Park in July 2012 – shows that the city of Fresno could be partly responsible for Donovan’s death and serious injuries to his father and his younger sister. In essence, the video suggests that no driver – drunk or sober – would have seen Donovan crossing the street because of the faulty design of the crossing, Nuttall said.
Romanacce, however, said the video is hearsay evidence and not an accurate depiction of what happened on the night Donovan was killed. Romanacce also said he has seen the video, and in his opinion, any driver would have seen Donovan and his family in the crosswalk “unless you’re not looking.”
The judge said he viewed the accident reconstruction video and, although not crystal clear, concluded a typical driver could have seen people in the crosswalk.
Police say Donovan was with his family when he was hit in a crosswalk on Shepherd Avenue between Millbrook and Perrin avenues during the early evening hours of July 25, 2012. The boy was fatally injured after he was dragged under LeBeau’s car for more than 800 feet, according to police estimates. His father, Jesse Maldonado, suffered serious injuries. Donovan’s sister, Bella, then 18 months, was near death but was revived at a hospital.
After the collision, police said, LeBeau left the scene, but returned a short time later. Toxicology results found his blood-alcohol level was 0.11 percent, above the state’s 0.08 limit for intoxicated driving. Romanacce said LeBeau’s blood-alcohol was likely 0.14 at the time of the collision.
As part of a plea agreement, LeBeau pleaded no contest in June 2013 to felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run causing death and injuries, and drunken driving. Two months later, Judge Gregory Fain sentenced LeBeau to 12 years in prison.
In the aftermath of the deadly crash, Fresno attorney Warren Paboojian sued the city and LeBeau on behalf of Donovan’s family for wrongful death and negligence. In court papers, Paboojian argued that the city knew the Shepherd Avenue crosswalk was dangerous because in October 2009 the city asked the U.S. Department of Transportation for grant money to build an underpass beneath Shepherd to replace the midblock crossing.
In preparing for a civil trial, Paboojian hired experts to recreate the collision with a video.
In September 2014, the city paid the Maldonado family a $1.15 million settlement. The city also put a bike-path tunnel under Shepherd so pedestrians and bicyclists would not have to cross the busy road where Donovan and his family were struck.
In addition to the city settlement, LeBeau, who is behind bars at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, was found liable, and his insurance company paid the Maldonados $100,000.
The crosswalk no longer exists; the city built an underpass beneath Shepherd Avenue as part of the Sugar Pine Trail.
The Feb. 9 hearing was ordered by the 5th District Court of Appeal, which ruled in April 2016 that Judge Fain incorrectly denied LeBeau’s request for a continuance during his August 2013 sentencing hearing based on the newly discovered video.
At the Feb. 9 hearing, Hammerschmidt testified that he hadn’t seen Paboojian’s video when LeBeau entered his no contest plea. He said he learned about the video the day before LeBeau was sentenced. Hammerschmidt said he asked for a continuance after telling Fain he had not had a chance to view the video. But Fain denied the request.
In court documents, Nuttall said LeBeau isn’t totally to blame: Donovan and his father rode bicycles that had reflectors, but no lights. Stickers on the bicycles also told the riders that they should not ride at night without lights. A streetlight closest to the crosswalk also was not lit on the night of the collision, Nuttall said.
Pablo Lopez: 559-441-6434, @beecourts
