While walking home from work, he was stabbed to death

A man found dead in a front yard has been identified as Jasper Miller, 22, of Visalia. Police say he was murdered in an apparent robbery.
About 12:50 a.m. Feb. 17, police were asked to check on the welfare of a man in the area of Houston Avenue at Bridge Street.
Police found him dead and homicide detectives were called. He was killed by a stab wound to the chest, police said Friday.
Detectives learned that Miller had left work about 11 p.m. Feb. 16 from the area of Demaree Street and Houston Avenue and was walking to his home near Houston and Lovers Lane when he was killed.
Anyone with information should call Detective Jacob Sorensen at 559-713-4576. Anonymous information can be provided to Valley Crimestoppers at 559-498-STOP.
