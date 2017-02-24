Man in very critical condition after central Fresno shooting

A 42-year-old man is in very critical condition Friday after being shot about midnight at Lansing Way and College Avenue in central Fresno, police reported.
Lt. Joe Gomez said the victim was riding in a van with a woman when someone on the northwest corner of the intersection opened fire and struck him through the passenger window. As many as 20 rounds were fired but only one struck the victim, Gomez said.
The woman driving the van was not hit, but a duplex on the southeast corner was struck.
Gomez said it did not appear to be a gang-connected event, and detectives are trying to figure out if the victim was the intended target.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments