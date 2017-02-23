Two Lemoore teens arrested on attempted murder charges after botched drug heist

Two Lemoore teens, both 19, were booked on attempted murder charges Thursday after an attempted robbery Wednesday, police reported.
Arrested were John Campos and Jose Loya.
Police say the crime took place about 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Powell Avenue. Officers arriving to investigate gunshots found shell casings but no victims or witnesses. Two hours later, a Hanford man reported that someone had tried to rob his son and shot his car.
An investigation discovered that four people went to Lemoore to sell drugs, but instead were confronted by two armed suspects, one on each side of the car, according to police. Both suspects pointed guns and the occupants in the front seat and demanded an undisclosed type of merchandise. Instead, the driver sped away as the gunmen opened fire. A bullet went through the middle seat and lodged in the center console. A passenger in the back of the car reported a bullet grazed his leg, but he did not seek medical attention.
Police identified Campos and Loya as suspects and arrested Campos after a traffic stop early Thursday. Loya was taken into custody at his home about 8 a.m. Both were also booked on charges of attempted robbery, conspiracy and gang enhancements. Bail was set at $4,180,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lemoore police at (559) 924-9574.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments