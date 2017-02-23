Crime

February 23, 2017 1:17 PM

Police release video of armed robbery in northeast Fresno

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

Fresno police Thursday sought help tracking down two armed robbers involved in a brazen daylight crime near First Street and Herndon Avenue by releasing video surveillance of the incident.

The robbery took place Feb. 8 shortly after noon when a merchant pulled in to Village Liquor with an estimated $6,000 worth of cigarettes in his truck. As he unloaded the cargo, the bandits began putting boxes in a silver Chevrolet Impala. When confronted by the merchant, one of the bandits pulled a handgun as the two made their escape.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP, where a reward for information leading to an arrest is offered.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Have you seen these liquor store robbery suspects?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos