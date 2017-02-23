Exeter man yelled at burglars to get out of his home. Then one of them shot him

A Exeter man is recovering from a wound to his arm after he was shot by one of two burglars who broke into his home early Thursday, police reported.
Police chief Cliff Bush said the incident took place about 4:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Caroline Court. The resident awoke to find the men in his house. He shouted at them to get out. That’s when one of the suspects fired and wounded him.
Bush said the suspects took an undisclosed amount of property and escaped.
The police chief said the violence was “out of the ordinary” for the small Tulare County community and believes the suspects are from a surrounding community. They remain at large.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
