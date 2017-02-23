Man hospitalized after central Fresno shooting

A man hospitalized after being shot in central Fresno on Wednesday night, Fresno police said.
Just after 9 p.m., police were dispatched to Glenn and Harvard avenues where first responders were treating a Hispanic man in his 20s, police Lt. Mark Hudson said.
Hudson said the victim was standing at a corner of the streets when two men in dark clothing and in their 20s started to approach. The suspects shot several rounds toward the victim, who was struck in his left arm.
The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center. Police said his condition was not known.
Around the same time, near Shields Avenue, one gunshot hit the front door of a residence. There were people inside the home, but no one was injured, Hudson said.
Police did not know if the incidents are related.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
