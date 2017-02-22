Juveniles arrested for suspected vandalism at Clovis High and other nearby schools

Clovis police arrested two juveniles for suspicion of vandalism at Clovis High School and two nearby elementary schools that were damaged early Monday.
The pair also was arrested for spray painting two homes near Barstow and Armstrong avenues, Clovis police said.
About 2 a.m. Monday, the suspects, who are not named because of their ages, are suspected of tagging buildings at Clovis High, Clovis Elementary and Jefferson Elementary schools in addition to the two homes. They also broke a window with a brick at a building at Jefferson Elementary.
The youths were booked on one felony count of vandalism for the damages at Clovis High and four misdemeanor counts for damage done at the other two schools and two homes. They also were booked on one count of conspiracy because they committed the felony together.
Comments