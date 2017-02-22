Gang member got a break from the judge and an ankle monitor. Now he’s back in jail

2:44 Erna's Elderberry House welcomes general manager and wine director with strong ties to restaurant Pause

2:06 Paul George and what could've been at Fresno State

0:20 Shooting in central Fresno investigated

1:02 Two bodies found in burned pickup truck in Fresno

0:59 Washout closes State Route 41 south of Yosemite National Park

1:27 Curb Appeal: Japanese-inspired home near Shaver Lake has Fresno roots

2:22 Watch the clincher, hear the reaction as Clovis North girls win shootout to reach D-I soccer final

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:10 JePahl White says living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family