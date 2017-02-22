Woman wounded by gunfire after early-morning confrontation in SE Fresno

A woman out for an early morning walk to a fast-food restaurant Wednesday in southeast Fresno was shot twice by a man with whom she and her boyfriend exchanged words, police reported.
The woman, 30, sustained non-life threatening wounds after the shooting near Belmont and Chestnut avenues, according to Lt. Joe Gomez. He said she and her boyfriend, 31, were strolling eastbound on Belmont from Arsenio’s restaurant about 4:16 a..m. when two men on the opposite side of the street crossed over and approached them. The woman confronted the two men there was an exchange of words. One of the men pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired multiple shots. The woman was struck in the arm and the thigh by bullets. Other rounds hit a nearby trophy shop.
Police are reviewing surveillance video captured from a nearby camera.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
