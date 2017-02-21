Crime

February 21, 2017 11:20 PM

Possible stabbing suspects pulled over

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

Authorities on Tuesday night pulled over a vehicle holding about five people possibly related to a central Fresno stabbing.

The alleged stabbing happened around 10 p.m. at a residence near Mountain View and Cedar avenues. The suspects pulled up in a vehicle and got into a possible altercation with an individual or individuals at the location, Fresno Sheriff Sgt. Chris Torres said. At least one victim at the residence was stabbed. Authorities said they later pulled over a vehicle near Cherry and Central avenues that may be linked to the crime. Torres said the incident is suspected to be a fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

No other information was immediately available.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

From the scene of the rampage in east-central Fresno

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos