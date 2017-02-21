Sanger hit-and-run leaves man in serious condition

A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Sanger.
The incident happened around 9:19 p.m. in the 500 block of O Street, south of 5th Street. The man was found on the street. He was conscious with serious injuries and a damaged bicycle next to him, Sanger police said. He was transported to the hospital. Authorities said witnesses saw a dark colored truck, van or sport-utility vehicle strike the bicyclist and then flee the scene.
No other information was immediately available. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sanger police 559-875-8521.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
