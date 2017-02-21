Tulare man arrested after police find meth, a gun and $3,300

A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after police found two pounds of methamphetamine, a gun and over $3,300 at a Tulare residence.
The bust happened around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Carson Avenue, east of Dalton Street. A search warrant was used at the home where $3,380, meth and a firearm were found, said Visalia police.
Felipe Lango was booked into the Tulare County Jail. He faces charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale, maintaining a place where narcotics are sold, possession of a controlled substance while armed and felon in possession of a firearm.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments