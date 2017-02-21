Fresno police treating two bodies in burned pickup truck as suspicious deaths

Fresno police detectives are treating the discovery of a two bodies in a burned-out pickup truck early Tuesday west of Highway 99 as a suspicious death, but are waiting for information from the Fresno County coroner before determining whether the deaths were homicides.
The GMC pickup was discovered by firefighters at West Griffith Way and North Sonora Lane, near North Parkway Drive and West Ashlan Avenue, shortly after 1 a.m. Firefighters called in police after the bodies were found in the cab of the vehicle, according to police spokesman Lt. Joe Gomez.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
