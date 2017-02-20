Man shot twice in Orosi, woman unhurt in drive-by

A man is in the hospital after he was shot as he drove in a car with a woman Monday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department said.
The name of the victim was not released, but the sheriff’s department described him as an adult male. The man was driving with a woman who was not identified or hurt when an unknown number of suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle.
The drive-by shooting happened in the area of Avenue 416 and Road 130 in Orosi just before 3 p.m. The man was shot twice, but his injuries were not lethal. He was being treated at an area hospital. Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation and are searching for the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 559-733-6218. Callers can also give information while remaining anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
