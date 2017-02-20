Woman, 20, allegedly takes furniture truck before crashing into tree

Fresno police arrested a 20-year-old woman Monday who allegedly took a large furniture moving truck from a furniture store in northwest Fresno.
Sgt. Walter Boston said several people allegedly saw the woman, Roni Dungca, take the truck and tried to stop her as she drove out of the parking lot of Sandy’s Furniture and Mattresses on the 3000 block of West Shaw Ave., nearly striking one person.
Boston said Dungca drove recklessly through an area of Shaw and Marks avenues and later struck a parked vehicle at Gettysburg and Holt avenues. But she continued to speed through streets before crashing into a tree at a home on the 4000 block of North Hulbert Avenue.
Dungca will be charged with hit-and-run collisions and auto theft, Boston said. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for medical treatment before being booked at the Fresno County Jail.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments