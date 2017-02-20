One dead in apparent stabbing in Winton; suspect sought

2:06 Paul George and what could've been at Fresno State Pause

0:58 Hundreds march for Sanctuary for All in downtown Fresno

0:47 Gunfire victim found in street near downtown Fresno

0:33 Fresno police arrest two after string of armed robberies

0:50 McDonald's employee stabbed by transient in southeast Fresno

0:51 How TID opens Don Pedro spillway gates

0:59 Faith in Fresno focuses on immigration at Presidents Day rally

0:23 TID opens spillway at Don Pedro

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942