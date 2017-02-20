Teens arrested after rampage through Fresno neighborhood

Three teens are in custody after rampaging through a neighborhood in east central Fresno Monday morning, smashing windows, stealing televisions out of a home, kicking cars and fighting with police.
The mini riot ended at Dakota and Fordham avenues, where one of the suspects smashed a window with a shovel as a two-year-old slept inside.
The teens were being checked out in ambulances at the scene.
More than a dozen police from throughout the city sped to the scene to quell the violence.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
