Drive-by shooting leaves one dead, one wounded in Visalia

One man was killed and another was wounded in northwest Visalia after a drive-by shooting at a party on Saturday night, police Sgt. Damon Maurice said.
Several people were outside a home on the 1700 block of North Leslie Street, north of Houston Avenue and east of Giddings Street, when a vehicle drove by around 11:30 p.m., Maurice said. Someone in the vehicle fired shots at the partygoers and a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest. A 19-year-old man was shot in both legs.
Both were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where the 20-year-old died. The 19-year-old’s injuries were described as not life-threatening.
Police believe the shooting was gang-related. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
