Fresno police: Parents may have abducted 2-year-old girl from aunt

Fresno police say a 2-year-old girl who was in the care of her aunt may have been abducted by her parents early Saturday, and they’re asking for the public’s help to find her.
Allison Sanchez was removed from her parents by Child Protective Services, police said. The girl was asleep at her aunt’s home near Washington Avenue and 7th Street in southeast Fresno when she was taken sometime between 3 and 7 a.m.
Police believe her parents, Juan Guzman and Betsabet Martinez, may have removed the girl. The parents do not have legal rights to have the child and may be preparing to leave the country, said police, who said there was evidence the parents had made preparations to leave Fresno.
Allison is described as about 3-feet-6 inches, with black hair and brown eyes and weighing about 60 pounds. She may be carrying a “Blue Rainbow” My Little Pony stuffed animal with a rainbow-colored mane.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allison or her parents is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 or Detective Paul Hill at 559-621-2499.
