Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burglaries

A Visalia man was arrested Friday as the suspect in two burglary incidents that happened at a Visalia church, police said.
Rudy Phillip Esquivel, 33, allegedly burglarized Heart of the Valley Church, at 2800 W. Walnut Ave., on Feb. 3 during after hours, and on Thursday the church was burglarized again after hours.
The suspect stole consumables and electronic equipment during both incidents.
Esquivel was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and booked into the Tulare County Jail.
