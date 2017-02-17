Southeast Fresno McDonald’s worker stabbed by transient

An employee at a southeast Fresno McDonald’s was stabbed in the back by a transient Friday, police said.
The 18-year-old female worker at the Kings Canyon Boulevard and Barton Avenue restaurant was rushed to a hospital, where her condition was not immediately know.
Police do not believe there was any exchange of words between the victim and her attacker before the assault. Police Lt. Joe Gomez said the worker was taking a bag of food out to a waiting car when the suspect struck. The victim thought she had been punched and tried to go back inside, when she collapsed in the doorway. A coworker called for help.
The attacker, described as a Hispanic Man in his 20s, is at large and was last seen carrying the weapon. He was reportedly wearing a long black jacket with red cuffs extending from the sleeves.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
