Southeast Fresno McDonald’s worker stabbed by transient

0:47 Gunfire victim found in street near downtown Fresno Pause

2:01 Fresno City College food pantry helps the hungry

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:03 Levee break floods miles of Tulare County farmland

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man

1:58 California Medi-Cal chief: We still have Obamacare

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

0:41 Cultural Arts District mural taking shape