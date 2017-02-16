Driver who killed bicyclist in Clovis given pretrial diversion program

A Fresno man who was charged in Fresno County Superior Court with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter after he killed a bicyclist in Clovis as given a pretrial diversion program, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Under the program, the case against Rondrick Deshawn Stubbs was postponed for a period of up to two years while he enters a program for a minimum term of 316 days.
“During his stay in that facility, Mr. Stubbs will be required to abide by all of the terms of their treatment plan, and his progress will be monitored by the Court through quarterly reports,” prosecutors said in a news release.
Rondrick Deshawn Stubbs, 27,was arrested in October in connection with the death of bicyclist Patrick TeNyenhuis, who was killed in April last year in Clovis.
If Stubbs successfully completes the terms and conditions of the diversion program, his case will be dismissed, the news release said.
Clovis police said Stubbs, 27, rear-ended Patrick TeNyenhuis while he was riding his bicycle on Shaw Avenue at Leonard Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. on April 20. After the collision, Stubbs stopped and was later released after cooperating with police.
Police found no evidence that Stubbs was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Police also said there were no witnesses to the collision and there were no skid marks and no evidence of the vehicle braking before the crash.
Because of an extensive investigation, police did not arrest Stubbs until October.
