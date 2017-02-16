Pedestrian killed by hit-run driver in east-central Fresno identified

A man killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night in east-central Fresno was identified Thursday by the Fresno County Coroner as David Garcia, 62.
Police reported that Garcia was stuck while walking outside of a crosswalk about 6:50 p.m. on Olive Avenue between Recreation and Chestnut avenues. The driver, later identified as Carlos Meraz Gomez, 24, fled the collision scene. Police later found a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup abandoned near Jackson and Thomas avenues and determined that it was involved in the collision. Gomez was linked to the truck.
Gomez was arrested shortly before noon on Wednesday in the 600 block of North Barton Avenue. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of felony hit and run and misdemeanor manslaughter. He was also being held on a probation violation.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments