Gunfire victim found in street near downtown Fresno

Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez talks about a man who was taken into custody Tuesday, January 24, 2017. People say he was attempting to rob a credit union and briefly held an employee hostage with a knife to her throat.
Justin Joseph Silva of Fresno broke into the Tower District restaurant and set the Dec. 20, 2016, blaze, fire investigators say. He was arrested Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, on charges of arson and burglary.
The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a U-Save Liquor store at gunpoint. The incident happened on Jan. 9 around 11 p.m. at 3639 E Belmont Ave in Fresno. The suspect is in his mid-20s to early 30s, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He is also likely armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. Anyone with information should call 559-621-2072 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Fresno police are asking for help identifying a suspect who vandalized a vehicle west of Highway 99 early Wednesday, January 4, 2017. The incident took place about 12:30 a.m. in the area of Clinton and Blythe avenues. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
A man at the wheel of a stolen car attempted to elude police after a short pursuit by running onto the Fresno City College campus Jan. 5, 2017. Fresno police Sgt. Doug Goertzen said the suspect, identified as Jerry Rodriguez, was taken into custody on the campus by officers from the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team after Rodriguez ditched the stolen Scion at San Pablo and McKinley avenues.
Michele Melikian, 31, and Rodney Keck, 37, were caught on surveillance video breaking into a garage in Fresno and stealing Christmas presents on Dec. 22. Both have been arrested in connection with the case.
Surveillance video released by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office shows a burglary attempt at a southeast Fresno pharmacy about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 21. At Primary Care Pharmacy, 5551 E. Kings Canyon Road, the thieves rammed the store with a U-Haul truck. The pharmacy's security bars held. Anyone with information can call 559-600-8060 or 559-498-7867.