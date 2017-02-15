74-year-old Fresnan arrested on suspicion of soliciting minor for sex acts

A 74-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly agreeing to meet with a 16-year-old girl to perform sexual acts, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
Van Nechvatal, of Fresno, was arrested on suspicion of soliciting a minor for sex acts. He has since bailed out of jail.
The 16-year-old girl’s mother notified the sheriff’s office about Nechvatal’s alleged behavior with her daughter two weeks before the arrest. The girl was familiar with Nechvatal, the sheriff’s office said.
After an investigation was launched, the girl was interviewed and she called Nechvatal via telephone. He agreed to meet her at an undisclosed location in Fresno on Valentine’s Day for the purpose of performing sex acts, the sheriff’s office said.
When Nechvatal showed up to the location, he was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail.
Anyone with information on this case or any other child pornography case is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Kertson at 559-600-8144 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
