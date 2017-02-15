Fresno man arrested for stealing, cashing in lotto tickets

A Fresno man has been arrested after allegedly stealing lottery tickets from a Selma mini-mart and then cashing them in at different stores in Fresno, said police.
David Arreola, 27, was arrested after he was caught on video stealing the scratchers from a case inside of the EZ Stop Mini-Mart on Dec. 22, 2016. He was captured on video twice more, at two liquor stores in Fresno cashing in winning tickets. A woman is also being sought for cashing in tickets for Arreola at a third store, but she has not been identified, police said.
Initially police believed there were two men involved, but now it is believed that Arreola is also the second man in the video.
Arreola has been arrested on suspicion of numerous felony charges including burglary, possession of stolen property, vandalism and auto theft, police said.
A woman who was found riding a stolen car with Arreola when he was arrested was also taken into custody. Miranda Higareda, 31, of Fresno, was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, possessing stolen property and committing a felony while on bail, police said.
There is no evidence Higareda was involved in the theft or cashing in of the lotto tickets, police said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
