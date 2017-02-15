Pixley man found guilty of child molestation

A man from Pixley was found guilty of five counts of child molestation that took place from 2014 to 2016, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.
Aurelio Moreno Figueroa, 31, on Tuesday was found guilty of two counts of forcible lewd acts on a child under 14 with the special allegation of tying and binding. He was also convicted of three counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 and one count of attempting to dissuade a witness, the attorney’s office said.
Figueroa pleaded to one count of violating restraining order before the trial began on Feb. 7.
He is set to be sentenced March 10 in Visalia and faces 40 years to life in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the attorney’s office said.
