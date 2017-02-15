Woman killed by co-worker at Rio Bravo plant near Malaga identified

A woman slain Tuesday near Malaga by a co-worker has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Outi Hicks, 32, of Fresno.
Hicks was killed Tuesday afternoon after an argument with Aaron Isidro Lopez, 28, turned physical and Lopez struck Hicks at least once with an unidentified object, according to Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti. Lopez was booked into Fresno County Jail on murder charges.
The homicide took place at the Rio Bravo biomass power plant on the 3200 block of South Willow Avenue about 1 p.m. Hicks and Lopez were contract workers for an unidentified firm that was at the Rio Bravo facility. After Hicks was battered by Lopez and fell to the ground, Rio Bravo employees and paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her, according to Botti. Lopez was detained for deputies by the employees.
Detectives have not released information about what caused the fight.
