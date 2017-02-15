Visalia police hunt man who smashed victim with beer bottle in bar fight

A Visalia-area man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was smashed in the face with a beer bottle, police reported.
A police spokesman said officers went to a local hospital to interview the victim, who said the incident occurred at the Visalia Brewing Company at 112 West Main Street. The victim said he became involved in a confrontation with an unknown man inside the bar, who attacked him with the bottle and ran. The victim was treated for a fractured and lacerated nose.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments