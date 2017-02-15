Fresno police arrest 61-year-old behind wheel of stolen Nissan pickup

Fresno police reported arresting 61-year-old David Oates Monday behind the wheel of a stolen Nissan Titan pickup taken from Palm Springs.
Sgt. Doug Goertzen said officers spotted the stolen truck in a parking lot in the 5200 block of North Fresno Street and put surveillance on it. Detectives spotted Oates getting into the pickup and driving to a Wal-Mart at Clovis and Herndon avenues. Oates was arrested and booked on felony charges of auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Goertzen urged anyone with information about a stolen vehicle to call the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team hotline at (559) 621-CCAT or email ccatt@fresno.gov.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
