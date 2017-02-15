Crime

February 15, 2017 4:46 AM

Man stabbed in fight outside Fresno bar, two sent to hospital

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

A man in his 20s was sent to Community Regional Medical Center on Tuesday night after he was stabbed in a fight outside a bar in northeast Fresno.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. outside The Shanty Bar, near Fresno Street and Shaw Avenue. The victim was stabbed in his abdomen by another man in his 20s. The suspect received a laceration to the head after he was hit by the victim with a bottle.

Police said the men knew each other. Both were transported to the hospital and were expected to survive their injuries.

No arrests had been made and the case remains under investigation, police said.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

