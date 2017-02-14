Man in critical condition after breaking up fight between two women

A man was in critical condition Tuesday after being stabbed by another man after intervening in a fight between two women in northeast Fresno, police said.
Just before 5 p.m. the 25-year-old victim and a woman were visiting friends at Lost Lake north of Fresno, Fresno police Lt. Steve Card said.
The woman got into an argument with another woman she knew. The pair left, but two women and a man, including the same woman from the argument, followed them.
Card said the two pulled over near Friant Road, south of Copper Avenue, to meet with the group following them. A fight between the two women broke out and the 25-year-old man intervened. The man from the trailing vehicle then stabbed the victim in his upper body, Card said.
Authorities encountered the victim sitting in his stopped vehicle at Friant Road near Highway 41. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
The case remains under investigation.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments