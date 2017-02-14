Man arrested by Visalia police in attempted kidnap, assault

A man was arrested Tuesday in Visalia after allegedly attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend and hitting a man who tried to protect her.
The incident happened around 9:35 a.m. on the 2500 block of North Giddings Street.
Visalia police said 25-year-old Joshua Cruz was upset about a breakup and got into a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend after she wouldn’t leave with him.
Another man, a friend of the female victim, tried to intervene and Cruz hit him on the head with the end of his handgun, police said. Cruz then fled the scene.
The male victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for moderate injuries, authorities said. He has since been released.
Around 1:40 p.m., Cruz turned himself in at the Visalia police station and was booked into the Tulare County Jail on attempted kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.
A search warrant was served at various locations Cruz was known to frequent. Police said they gathered evidence that indicated a gun was used in the encounter, but the handgun remains missing.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
