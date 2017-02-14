Fresno sheriff: Woman beaten to death by co-worker

Fresno County sheriff’s detectives have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of homicide after a woman who was his co-worker was apparently beaten to death Tuesday afternoon south of Fresno.
The homicide took place at the Rio Bravo biomass power plant in the 3200 block of South Willow Avenue about 1 p.m., according to sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti. The man and the woman worked for an outside contractor, and not for Rio Bravo. Botti did not immediately release the name of the firm that employed them.
Botti said the man and the woman had been working on the plant property when they became involved in an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation. The man then struck the woman at least once with some type of undisclosed object and the woman, in her 30s, fell to the ground unconscious. Rio Bravo workers tried to revive the woman, as did arriving emergency workers who administered CPR, but she died at the scene.
Rio Bravo workers, who witnessed the disturbance, detained the man for deputies. Botti said it is not known what caused the argument and the physical fight. Also unknown is what relationship there was, if any, between the two co-workers.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
