Crime

February 14, 2017 9:57 AM

Fresno man arrested in hatchet attack on relative

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

A 56-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital late Monday night after she was attacked by a hatchet-wielding relative, Fresno police reported.

Lt. Steve Card said officers went to the 200 block of West Alluvial Avenue at 11:18 p.m.. to investigate a stabbing. When they arrived, they found the woman, who had been slashed in the head. Card said the injury was non-life threatening. A 31-year-old man, identified as Theodore Stankewitz, was taken into custody and booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

