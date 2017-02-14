5 seriously injured in central Fresno collision

Five men were sent to Community Regional Medical Center with serious injuries after a multiple-vehicle collision Monday night in central Fresno.
The incident happened around 10:27 p.m. in the intersection of First Street and Olive Avenue. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on First Street when the driver collided with a car traveling east on Olive Avenue, Fresno police Lt. Steve Card said.
The vehicles struck a white van that was believed to be parked on First Street.
The Tahoe driver was injured and administered a sobriety test. No other details were available.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
