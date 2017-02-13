Suspect in Fresno Courthouse Park shooting arrested

Authorities have arrested 24-year-old John Major after he allegedly shot a homeless man at Fresno Courthouse Park on Monday afternoon.
A bullet allegedly aimed for two men instead struck a 64-year-old homeless man who was sitting on a park bench near Fresno Street east of Van Ness Avenue, Fresno police said.
An officer saw Major throw a handgun as he tried to escape. The suspected shooter along with the two targeted men were arrested. Authorities said they believe the shooting was gang-related.
The victim was shot in his upper torso and transported to Community Regional Center. He is expected to live.
Major was booked into the Fresno County Jail for attempted homicide.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Fresno police Detective Jose Diaz at 559-600-8206. To remain anonymous, call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward.
