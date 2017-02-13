Crime

February 13, 2017 1:52 PM

One arrested in shooting at Courthouse Park in downtown Fresno

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

One person is in custody following a shooting at Courthouse Park in downtown Fresno on Monday afternoon.

Fresno County Emergency Medical Services was dispatched to a shooting and reported one person was hurt in the incident and transported by ambulance “non-emergency” to Community Regional Medical Center.

The shooting was reported at 1:35 p.m., south of the Fresno Area Express Terminal on Fresno Street, east of Van Ness Avenue.

This story will be updated.

Staff writer Marc Benjamin contributed. Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

