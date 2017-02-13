One arrested in shooting at Courthouse Park in downtown Fresno

One person is in custody following a shooting at Courthouse Park in downtown Fresno on Monday afternoon.
Fresno County Emergency Medical Services was dispatched to a shooting and reported one person was hurt in the incident and transported by ambulance “non-emergency” to Community Regional Medical Center.
The shooting was reported at 1:35 p.m., south of the Fresno Area Express Terminal on Fresno Street, east of Van Ness Avenue.
#HappeningNow @FresnoSheriff @FresnoPolice investigating shooting in Courthouse Park. One person in custody. pic.twitter.com/KWWZdK65XE— Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) February 13, 2017
This story will be updated.
Staff writer Marc Benjamin contributed. Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
