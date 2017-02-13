Fresno County deputies investigate report of big, armed brawl

A report of about 20 men fighting with clubs sent Fresno County sheriff’s deputies to a location just southwest of Fresno on Monday morning.
Deputies sped to the 1200 block of North Cornelia Avenue, west of Highway 99. When they arrived, they ordered the men to raise their hands and they complied.
A total of about 10 deputies went to the scene and interviewed the parties there. A man who arrived after things settled down said the location was a trucking company called Work Express. He said he was the owner, and had now idea what prompted the fight. Fresno Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said no arrests were made and no one was hurt. He said the men at the scene were not providing a lot of information about what happened. However, one of the men who was leaving said the men at the scene were confronted by another group, but “they got scared and left,” apparently before deputies arrived.
