February 13, 2017 8:40 AM

Police: Fresno gang member booked after gun falls out of his pants

By Jim Guy

A felon in possession of a firearm was arrested on multiple charges Sunday night after the weapon fell out of his pants, Fresno police said.

Sgt. Stacie Szatmari reported the incident took place at Fresno and E streets in southwest Fresno, where numerous people were standing in the roadway about 6:30 p.m.

Szatmari said officers checked several people there and found that Brandon Whitfield was on probation for possession of a firearm. As Whitfield was being searched, the loaded 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol was discovered.

Whitfield, a Northside Pleasant Street gang member, was booked into Fresno County Jail for the probation violation and weapons charges.

