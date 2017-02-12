Man arrested in front of daughter during stolen vehicle bust

A man was arrested in front of his daughter Sunday night in Visalia after he attempted to sell a stolen vehicle via the Internet.
A burglary victim spotted their vehicle posted for sale on a website and notified authorities, Visalia police said.
Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officials set up a meeting near Court Street and Walnut Avenue. Robert Porras and his young daughter showed up with the vehicle, police said. After confirming the items were stolen, Porras was arrested.
The man was booked into the Tulare County Jail for being in possession of stolen property and child endangerment.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
