Man stabbed at Fresno market in critical condition

A 27-year-old man was in critical condition Sunday night after he was stabbed behind Country Cousin Market in central east Fresno.
The incident happened around 7:53 p.m. near Maple and Olive avenues, east of Highway 168. The victim was walking behind the business when suspects rode up on bikes and attempted to rob him, said Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson. The man was stabbed in his lower right back after the suspects failed to rob him and fled the scene. Hudson said the victim then went inside the business and an employee called 911.
The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center. He was in critical condition, but stable, said Hudson.
Anyone with information on this case call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
Comments