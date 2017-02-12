Man stabbed at Fresno market in critical condition

0:43 Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it. Pause

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

1:51 World Ag Expo 2017 gearing up for 50th year

1:52 Supporters and opponents of Planned Parenthood rally outside Fresno clinic